Bokf Na Invests $1.42 Million in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Bokf Na owned 0.47% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 283.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 6,458,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,956,000 after buying an additional 4,774,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 27,977 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 70.7% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 146,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 60,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 560.02 and a quick ratio of 560.02. The stock has a market cap of $287.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.72%.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, insider Matthew Goetz purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $76,244.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,408.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President James D. Dondero bought 4,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Goetz bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $76,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,408.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,593 shares of company stock worth $1,024,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

