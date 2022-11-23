Bokf Na Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 3,920 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $153,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,814,939.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $276,036.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 371,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $153,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,814,939.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,175 shares of company stock valued at $12,079,559. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progyny Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

PGNY opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.65.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

