Bokf Na Purchases 2,950 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 148,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 41,318 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,270,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Shares of IWL stock opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average of $92.83. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.54 and a 52 week high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

