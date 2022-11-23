Bokf Na Sells 1,333 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.35.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies stock opened at $178.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

