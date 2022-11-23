Bokf Na Sells 1,492 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bokf Na decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.