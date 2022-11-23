Bokf Na Sells 345 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Northern Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ NTRS opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.06.
Northern Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.79.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
