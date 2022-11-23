Bokf Na Takes $1.41 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $108.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.23.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

