boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 56 ($0.66) to GBX 40 ($0.47) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.95) to GBX 45 ($0.53) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.01) to GBX 75 ($0.89) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.77) to GBX 35 ($0.41) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.51) to GBX 38 ($0.45) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.88.

boohoo group stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $54.47.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

