Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Boralex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Boralex Price Performance

BRLXF opened at $27.30 on Monday. Boralex has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

