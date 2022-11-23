Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target Cut to €32.00

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from €33.00 ($33.67) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bouygues from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Bouygues Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $30.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.76. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $37.44.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

