Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 139,444 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,444 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 0.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 6.5% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CSX by 18.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in CSX by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CSX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 101,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

