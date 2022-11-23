Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 4,443 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.18% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 40,955 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,027,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $788,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 3.0 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average of $108.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,213.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

