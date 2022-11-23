Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,083 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.05% of FOX worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 100.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 18.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 21.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 193,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 33,980 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in FOX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOX Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

