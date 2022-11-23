Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,372 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gentex by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Gentex by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

