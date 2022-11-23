Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 15,868 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.16% of Encompass Health worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Encompass Health by 124.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 94,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 19.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Encompass Health by 11.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on EHC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Performance

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.