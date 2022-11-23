Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 31,534 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,534 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.45.

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

