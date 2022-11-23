Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 7,334 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 144.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

