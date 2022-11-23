Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,688 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 31,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

See Also

