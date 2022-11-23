Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,537 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Celsius were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.4% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 7.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Down 3.0 %

CELH stock opened at $93.17 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

Celsius Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.