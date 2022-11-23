Bridgewater Associates LP Has $10.11 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,195 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of WestRock worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,804 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,511,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,669,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,630,000 after purchasing an additional 179,233 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WestRock Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.