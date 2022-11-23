Bridgewater Associates LP Has $7.86 Million Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.27% of Papa John’s International worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 36.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 331,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 87,835 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 0.1 %

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International stock opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.