Bridgewater Associates LP Has $8.11 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 347.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,592 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of Globe Life worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 75.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

In other news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $47,467.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,628. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $117.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

