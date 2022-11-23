Bridgewater Associates LP Has $9.11 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of LKQ worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

