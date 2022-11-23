Bridgewater Associates LP Has $9.93 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of Pool worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pool by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Pool by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Stock Up 1.9 %

Pool stock opened at $326.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.20 and a 200-day moving average of $352.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $572.76.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

