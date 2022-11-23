Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 406.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,417 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $9,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after buying an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,899.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after buying an additional 1,317,204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,506,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,971,000 after buying an additional 969,411 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 99.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after buying an additional 815,081 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,138,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ GT opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.