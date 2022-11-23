Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 158.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $170.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 116.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

