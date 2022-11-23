Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $9.26 Million in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,121 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.05% of United Rentals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Rentals Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.82.

Shares of URI opened at $356.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.68 and a 200 day moving average of $290.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $378.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

