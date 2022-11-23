Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 10,750 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.7 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $178.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.42 and its 200-day moving average is $178.71. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $230.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.