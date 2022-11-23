Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 216,954 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,954 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,640 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,068 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,799,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,821,000 after acquiring an additional 980,091 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3,389.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 411,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 399,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 898,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,869,000 after acquiring an additional 396,432 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

ACI stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

