Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 237,180 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,180 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,492 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,265. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

BKR opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

