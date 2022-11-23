Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 23,956 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,956 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,793,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after purchasing an additional 612,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,514,000 after purchasing an additional 388,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,324,000 after purchasing an additional 381,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,086,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,077,000 after purchasing an additional 352,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.89.

NYSE:EXR opened at $156.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.84. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.78 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

