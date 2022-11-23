Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 29,099 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 515.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,099 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $341.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.60. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $719.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

