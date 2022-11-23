Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 83,101 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.13% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of FBHS opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $108.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.