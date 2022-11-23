Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 8,708 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 93.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,617,000 after buying an additional 674,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 45.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,344,000 after buying an additional 652,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after buying an additional 366,879 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 476.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 387,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 320,171 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,345,000 after purchasing an additional 307,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $294.06 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.94 and a 200 day moving average of $310.29.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.73.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

