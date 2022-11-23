Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 67,793 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,793 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 1,676,388 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Waste Management by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Waste Management by 120.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,373,000 after buying an additional 735,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $163.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

