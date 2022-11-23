Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 688,308 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,308 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,008,000 after buying an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $130,586,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,246,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,650,000 after buying an additional 2,699,878 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

