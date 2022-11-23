Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 7,083 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.29% of 360 DigiTech worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Separately, China Renaissance reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.80 target price on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

