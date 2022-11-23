Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $8.85 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 135,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $121.87.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

