BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BrightView in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrightView’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BrightView’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday.

BrightView Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of BrightView

BV stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $681.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BrightView by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BrightView by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in BrightView during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

