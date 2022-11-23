Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) PT at $29.70

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.70.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASPN. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, October 21st.
Aspen Aerogels Price Performance
Shares of ASPN opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $493.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $65.21.
Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels
About Aspen Aerogels
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.