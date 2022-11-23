Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) PT at $29.70

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASPN. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Shares of ASPN opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $493.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $65.21.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

About Aspen Aerogels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,725,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after buying an additional 419,657 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $61,788,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.