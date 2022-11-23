Brokerages Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target at GBX 195

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.31).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.66) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.60) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.66) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

