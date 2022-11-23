Brokerages Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Target Price at $10.44

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 79.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 177,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 19.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 53.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 94,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

