Brokerages Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Price Target at $86.54

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.5 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 5.44%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

