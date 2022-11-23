Brokerages Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) PT at $40.80

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,602,000 after buying an additional 316,507 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,724,000 after buying an additional 115,360 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,050,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,739,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

EPC opened at $41.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

