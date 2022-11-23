Brokerages Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target at $112.29

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.75. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

