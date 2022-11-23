Brokerages Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Target Price at $11.69

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,542,000 after acquiring an additional 142,227 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter worth $46,425,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter worth $32,188,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 328,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 957,132 shares during the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Price Performance

EVgo Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $6.29 on Friday. EVgo has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

