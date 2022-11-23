Brokerages Set Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Price Target at $58.71

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 56.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

