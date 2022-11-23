Brokerages Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target at $91.00

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

GE stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.9% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

