Brokerages Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT at $17.33

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $369,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,116 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harmonic Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter worth $1,135,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 25.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 108,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter worth $1,422,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter worth $8,139,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.