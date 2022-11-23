Brokerages Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Price Target at $16.82

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

HPP stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

In related news, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 4,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 in the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.